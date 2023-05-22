Home » Steve Jobs autographed check sells for over $100,000
Steve Jobs autographed check sells for over $100,000

by admin
As the saying goes, a check signed by Apple founder Steve Jobs was officially sold at RR AUCTION for $106,985 recently, which is 600 times higher than the original value ($175) as much.

It is understood that this check was drawn on July 8, 1976, the same year that Steve Jobs founded Apple, and was paid by Apple Computer Company to Crampton, Remke & Miller, INC., a management consulting firm in California. From the top, you can clearly see the autograph of Steve Jobs himself, as well as the registered address of Apple at 770 Welch Rd., Ste., 154, Palo Alto, Ca 94304 and other information – you know, when the founding team of Apple was still in the garage of Steve Jobs When going to work, this is the place where customer service emails are sent and received, including the famous Apple-1 computer, which was launched during this period; and these historical moments have also made this check a valuable collectible now, or maybe it was Steve How could Jobs have never expected it when he signed it?

