Steve Kerr: Anthony Davis dominated game 1

Steve Kerr: Anthony Davis dominated game 1

Steve Kerr pays tribute to Anthony Davis after his star-beating performance in Game 1 of the series between the Warriors and Lakers.

“AD dominated game 1, blocked four shots and altered many others….Defense has been one of their strengths for a few months now. It’s no coincidence that they are one of the best defensive teams in the league, and Anthony Davis is a fundamental part of their system.”

The highlights of the test of the former Kentucky, author of 30 points with 23 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks:

