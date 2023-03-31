Steve Kerr said this season won’t be the Warriors’ “Last Dance” like the Bulls did in 1997-1998.

“It’s not our ‘Last Dance’. And Chicago the situation was clear in 1997. That would be the last year. Phil was at the bottom and all players were out of contract. Not the case at the Warriors. I know Joe Lacob wants to keep winning. It’s amazing how financially committed he is to keeping this team at the top for a decade. And he is still engaged in this. So there are chances that everything can continue ”.