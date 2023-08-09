Home » Steve Kerr: Paolo Banchero will also play as a centre
In the first friendly in preparation for the World Cup – dominated against Puerto Rico – Team USA coach Steve Kerr tried to shuffle the cards at his disposal, using Paolo Banchero also as a reserve center.

The rookie forward with the Orlando Magic has repeatedly shown his versatility, first helping playmaking with injuries to Suggs, Fultz and Anthony, then taking on a more scoring role with the full team.

“Paolo will also play a bit as a centre,” explains Kerr. “One of the things we noticed in ’21 at the Tokyo Olympics is that deploying a 5 capable of pushing the ball in transition (like Bam Adebayo) and creating play is a good way to put FIBA ​​teams in difficulty, which are not used to handle such a situation. It is a role that Paul can play”.

