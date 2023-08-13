Home » Steve Kerr: The test against Spain will help us, we want to win the gold
Steve Kerr talks to Radio Marca after Team USA’s clear victory over Slovenia without Luka Doncic.

(via Basketnews).

“We assembled this group with the idea of ​​having lots of ‘playmakers’, players with game vision who are good at moving the ball. In the first two exhibition games we showed that we really want to pick up the pace, attack closeouts and open up the court. Tonight we almost exaggerated in this sense, refusing open threes to continue with the penetrate and discharge. As a manager you would never want to criticize your players for this, because the goal is always to move the ball as much as possible, but I think with FIBA ​​rules, an open three-pointer and in rhythm is a great shot to take. . Also because once you put the ball back on the ground and attack the area, you will always find a lot of physicality, and most of the time you won’t get a whistle in your favour”.

Despite a roster of rookies with Team USA, the goal remains the same, first place.

“Against Spain it will be an important test, the team will gain experience in the away atmosphere. Then they are leading the FIBA ​​Ranking….The pressure doesn’t scare us, we want to win the gold medal”.

