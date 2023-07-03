Home » Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq
Sports

Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq

by admin
Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2020-21

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old had said in June he had been invited over to the country to “look at a potential offer” but that he would not be taking it up.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager in October last year.

Al-Ettifaq were seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

The former England midfielder’s move to Saudi Arabia follows a summer of heavy investment by Pro League clubs as several top European players have joined Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Chelsea trio N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are among those to move to Saudi Arabia, with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr the most recent deal to be completed.

Fulham managed Marco Silva has also reportedly turned down a £17m offerexternal-link to coach Al-Hilal.

The trend underlines the league’s ambition to be one of the top five in the world and follows a decision in June by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle United, to take over four leading clubs in the country. Al-Ettifaq is not one of those clubs.

Gerrard retired from playing in 2016 and his first managerial role was at Scottish club Rangers.

He took over the Ibrox side in 2018 and led the club to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2020-21.

See also  The 2026 Winter Olympics will be adjusted and the new cycle of China's Winter Olympics will usher in new challenges

Gerrard then became Villa boss in November 2021 but left after 13 wins from 40 games during his time in charge.

You may also like

Wimbledon: Djokovic starts record hunt confidently

Saudi Pro League hires Liverpool great Steven Gerrard...

Croatian Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Joins Al-Nassr Alongside Cristiano...

Rasmus Hojlund | United’s offer for the ‘new...

one year from the Olympic Games, organizers and...

Luca Van Assche chute face à Aslan Karatsev...

Young Ukrainians are celebrating a historic success. We...

FIFA tests offside rule change

Mets Defeat Giants 8-4 in Rain-Soaked Game, Capture...

Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy