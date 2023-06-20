Steven Gerrard turned down offer from Saudi club

Expected by some media on the side of the Saudi club Etiffaq FC, where former Ligue 1 players Marcel Tisserand and Naïm Sliti play, Steven Gerrard indicated that he had declined an offer from Saudi Arabia. “I was invited there to study a potential offer,” said the former Liverpool player, without specifying the name of the club, at the microphone of the British channel Channel 4.

“I analyzed this for a few days. But, as it stands, I will not accept this offer,” added the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager, who has been free since being sacked by the Birmingham club last October.

