Sports

Steyr wins basement duel against Young Violets

On Friday, SK BMDwarts Steyr won the basement duel of the Admiral 2nd league with the Young Violets from Vienna 1-0. The Upper Austrians gave the young Austrians the red lantern and left the relegation zone as the new 13th.

In this is now the second team of Sturm Graz, which received a 0-1 defeat at Vienna. Meanwhile, SKU Ertl Glas Amstetten won 3-2 at SV Licht-Loidl Lafnitz, while SV Horn and Kapfenberg drew 0-0.

Kubilay Yilmaz (66th) and Tobias Pellegrini (86th) secured three important points in the relegation battle. Steyr now has 29 points, Sturm II has 15. 28 points, the Young Violets have 27.

Summit meeting in St. Pölten

In the top half of the table, Horn (44), Amstetten (43) and Vienna (40) are fourth to sixth. In the evening (8.30 p.m., live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream) the hit of the 27th round between leaders SKN St. Pölten and his first pursuer Blau-Weiss Linz will take place.

