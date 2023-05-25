Still not convinced?South Korean women’s football coach: We should get a penalty kick in overtime, it was an obvious handball – yqqlm

Original title: Still dissatisfied?South Korean women’s football coach: We should get a penalty in overtime, it’s an obvious handball

On April 13th, Beijing time, in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympic women’s football qualifier match, with Wang Shuang’s brace, the Chinese women’s football team drew 2-2 with the South Korean women’s football team, and finally won the two rounds with a total score of 4. -3 defeated the opponent to advance, and it was difficult to get a ticket to enter the Tokyo Olympics.

After the game, Colin Bell, the English foreign coach of the South Korean women’s football team, accepted an interview with the media. In the interview, Colin Bell mainly talked about the suspected handball of the Chinese women’s football team in the first half of overtime and praised Wang Shuang’s performance.

Wang Shuang is the core player of the Chinese women’s football team. He once played for the Paris Saint-Germain women’s football team and has outstanding offensive ability. In this game, it was Wang Shuang’s two goals that helped the Chinese women’s football team reverse the situation. She showed her personal abilities to the fullest. Regarding Wang Shuang’s performance, Colin Bell said frankly: “The most powerful weapon of the Chinese women’s football team is Wang Shuang. The physical and psychological qualities of their women’s football players are also very good.”

As for the first goal of the Chinese women’s football team, Colin Bell said: “The Chinese team made adjustments in the half, put on a high center forward, added a lot of long passes, and scored the goal with a set kick, but I didn’t Think we should have defended that ball.”

In addition, Colin Bell also admitted that it was a pity to lose the game, but he still refused to accept the loss. He explained: "We had a chance to win, and our team performed very well most of the game, especially in the first half. , we led by two goals at one point, and we deserved a penalty in the first half of extra time, which was obviously handball."

