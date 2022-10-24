Original title: Still not satisfied with winning?Guoan coach: There are too many mistakes, and the game is not smooth enough

On October 24th, Beijing time, in the 19th round of the Chinese Super League, Beijing Guoan defeated Changchun Yatai 1-0 with difficulty with Zhang Yuning’s goal. At the post-match press conference, Beijing Guoan coach Stanley said that the team made a lot of mistakes and did not play smoothly enough.

“Before the game, I foresaw that this game was going to be difficult, and that’s what happened,” Stanley said. Not only the difficulty of the game itself, but also many other factors, such as the weather, such as the quiet atmosphere of the scene, make the players slow to enter the state. We had a little bit of turnover for a while and we didn’t play very smoothly. In the first 20 minutes, the opponent scored a goal. Fortunately, this goal was a foul first. Then we got a corner kick and scored a goal, which was great for us. “

Stanley said that with a 1-0 lead, the players were a little timid in attack: “At half-time, I told the players to focus on their football content and play high-tempo passing and receiving. But we were late. We couldn’t score the second goal, and the players on the field were a little worried about whether they would be equalized by the opponent, so we didn’t dare to attack boldly for a while.”

"After a couple of substitutions, I've been trying to find ways to help the team adjust and encourage them to move forward. I know it's a tough game and I'm happy to get the three points. That's how some games are, the content of the game is difficult. , but to win, that's great," Stanley said. (Peili)





