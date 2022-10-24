Home Sports Still not satisfied with the win?Guoan coach: There are too many mistakes, and the game is not smooth enough – yqqlm
Sports

Still not satisfied with the win?Guoan coach: There are too many mistakes, and the game is not smooth enough – yqqlm

by admin
Still not satisfied with the win?Guoan coach: There are too many mistakes, and the game is not smooth enough – yqqlm

Original title: Still not satisfied with winning?Guoan coach: There are too many mistakes, and the game is not smooth enough

On October 24th, Beijing time, in the 19th round of the Chinese Super League, Beijing Guoan defeated Changchun Yatai 1-0 with difficulty with Zhang Yuning’s goal. At the post-match press conference, Beijing Guoan coach Stanley said that the team made a lot of mistakes and did not play smoothly enough.

“Before the game, I foresaw that this game was going to be difficult, and that’s what happened,” Stanley said. Not only the difficulty of the game itself, but also many other factors, such as the weather, such as the quiet atmosphere of the scene, make the players slow to enter the state. We had a little bit of turnover for a while and we didn’t play very smoothly. In the first 20 minutes, the opponent scored a goal. Fortunately, this goal was a foul first. Then we got a corner kick and scored a goal, which was great for us. “

Stanley said that with a 1-0 lead, the players were a little timid in attack: “At half-time, I told the players to focus on their football content and play high-tempo passing and receiving. But we were late. We couldn’t score the second goal, and the players on the field were a little worried about whether they would be equalized by the opponent, so we didn’t dare to attack boldly for a while.”

“After a couple of substitutions, I’ve been trying to find ways to help the team adjust and encourage them to move forward. I know it’s a tough game and I’m happy to get the three points. That’s how some games are, the content of the game is difficult. , but to win, that’s great,” Stanley said. (Peili)Return to Sohu, see more

See also  Arnold:Hope to share assists with Salah Origi will be in Liverpool's history – yqqlm


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

‘Dampyr’, the first film in the Bonelli –...

Aggression against the Franks, the author identified. The...

Vigevano also liquidates Oleggio and continues to fly:...

The summer that never wants to end. Autumn...

Benfica, Juve’s opponent: Rui Costa, the Italian model...

Udinese, Mr. Sottil after the knockout with Toro:...

Why did Tottenham lose to Newcastle when the...

Multiple sclerosis on social media. Gloria and the...

Osimhen’s prowess: Napoli never stops. Atalanta and Udinese...

Milan, Cardinale asks for the second round of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy