Stimulus for everyone to do better

Stimulus for everyone to do better

Marco Ramondino, coach of Bertram Derthona, commented in Repubblica on a topic that has created debate in recent weeks in LBA circles: the Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna duopoly and the impact on movement. Here is his answer.

«I’ve read, I’m not going into controversy, I just think that raising the level is good for everyone. Milan and Bologna brought Messina and Scariolo back to Italy, the best of all of us, two who will soon be in the Hall of Fame in Springfield, and with them came champions that we all enjoy, unique pieces like Teodosic and Rodriguez, but also the many others who play there and stimulate us to do better».

