Stirpe, ‘Grosso chose something else, but with him Frosinone won’ – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 16 – “I had asked everyone to let me know their intentions. The coach didn’t answer me by June 9 but on the 14th he sent me a very polite text message, in which he retraced the good experience that we had but he informed me that he no longer felt like continuing”. Thus the president of Frosinone, Maurizio Stirpe, on the farewell of the coach Fabio Grosso to the newly promoted. “He didn’t tell me the reasons – Stirpe added at the press conference -, but I didn’t want to know them either. In this relationship we must only mention the good part and the merit he has had in recent years, he has been able to transform a group of good players in a group and in a winning team. He did what no one has ever been able to do in the life of Frosinone. He must have had his good reasons, I don’t want to question them and there is no argument or controversy and recrimination: it’s the result of a journey that I started. What Fabio did was a great job, honor and thanks to him. He made us arrive earlier at a result that we had planned perhaps in a year’s time. Without any controversy. He turns the page. Could it have been said before? It has been said, the important thing is to have said it and nothing changes”. As for the next coach: “Before the start of the football season we will have the new coach says Stirpe -. The profile? He must help us complete this type of path. I would like to continue playing proactive football, even if Serie A is clearly different from B.



I like a technician who is able to give us that quid we will need to compete with a lens tailored to us. We hope to be able to achieve a better goal than the previous two seasons of Serie A. We have to start from a concept: to entertain and to entertain”. (ANSA).

