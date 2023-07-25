Home » Stock Exchange, China promises support to the economy and Hong Kong starts with the turbo
Stock Exchange, China promises support to the economy and Hong Kong starts with the turbo

The Hang Seng index rose 3.19% in early trading after Chinese officials promised more measures to boost the country’s economy, including real estate

Tokyo stock exchanges opened slightly higher today, with the Nikkei index gaining 0.04% in early trading adding 14.62 points to 32,715.56 points, while Hong Kong opened gaining more than 3% after Chinese officials promised further measures to revive the country’s economy, including the struggling real estate sector. The Hang Seng Index advanced 3.19% in early trading, adding 595.15 points to 19,263.30.

For the European stock markets, a day of waiting is still expected for the decisions that the central banks will take on rates starting tomorrow and in the following days. Particular attention is also paid to the quarterly season, which is also coming to life in Italy with UniCredit.

Yesterday the stock exchanges of the Old Continent continued once again with the handbrake on in view of the ECB responseexpected for Thursday. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index finished up by 0.19%, to which we should ideally add a 0.38% effect linked to the coupon detachment, among other stocks, of Enel and Pirelli. Paris (-0.07%) and Frankfurt (+0.08%) were also around parity, which in the same way certainly did not draw inspiration from the European PMI indices, which slipped in July to a 38-month low (42.7 points from 43.4 in June) as regards the manufacturing sector.

As an appetizer at the meetings of the central banks (tomorrow the US Federal Reserve, Thursday the Bank of Japan and as mentioned the ECB) today the German data on the Ifo index for July will be kept under eye today, while in the afternoon consumer confidence will arrive from the United States again in July and the Case Shiller index on the real estate sector.

In terms of corporate financial statements, eyes are instead focused on the USA above all on Alphabet (formerly Google) and Microsoft. Appointments of interest also in Piazza Affari with UniCredit, Acea, Edison and Italgas. The Treasury will also place short-term BTPs and BTP-i for a total amount of up to 5 billion euro.

