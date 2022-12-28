The shares rose up to €0.3212, the value recorded at yesterday’s close, the day on which the shareholders’ meeting approved the financial statements as at 30 June 2022

The resignations of Agnelli and the board of directors marked a continuous rise for the Juve stock, at least until yesterday (today, up to now, the value has dropped slightly): on 28 November, before the board’s resignation in the late evening, the shares of the Juventus club had closed at 0.2796 euros per share, in a period of substantial equilibrium for the share.

Before and after — After the official resignations of the chairman Agnelli, his deputy Nedved, the managing director Arrivabene and the entire Board of Directors following the Prisma investigation, the stock recorded de facto constant losses until 12 December, when it had reached 0 ,2484 euros per share with -11% compared to the pre-resignation data: these were the minimums reached by Juventus shares never touched since 2016.

The ascent — From that moment there has been a clear turnaround: the shares have risen up to 0.3212 euros, a value recorded at the close of yesterday, the day on which the shareholders’ meeting approved the financial statements as at 30 June 2022, closed with a loss of 238.1 million euros. From 28 November to yesterday, the share has therefore risen by around 14.8% (with the capitalization going from 700 to over 800 million euros), driven in particular by the rumors about the possibility of delisting the share from Piazza Affari.

