Home Sports Stock exchange, Juve shares rise from Agnelli’s resignation: +14.8%
Sports

Stock exchange, Juve shares rise from Agnelli’s resignation: +14.8%

by admin
Stock exchange, Juve shares rise from Agnelli’s resignation: +14.8%

The shares rose up to €0.3212, the value recorded at yesterday’s close, the day on which the shareholders’ meeting approved the financial statements as at 30 June 2022

The resignations of Agnelli and the board of directors marked a continuous rise for the Juve stock, at least until yesterday (today, up to now, the value has dropped slightly): on 28 November, before the board’s resignation in the late evening, the shares of the Juventus club had closed at 0.2796 euros per share, in a period of substantial equilibrium for the share.

Before and after

After the official resignations of the chairman Agnelli, his deputy Nedved, the managing director Arrivabene and the entire Board of Directors following the Prisma investigation, the stock recorded de facto constant losses until 12 December, when it had reached 0 ,2484 euros per share with -11% compared to the pre-resignation data: these were the minimums reached by Juventus shares never touched since 2016.

The ascent

From that moment there has been a clear turnaround: the shares have risen up to 0.3212 euros, a value recorded at the close of yesterday, the day on which the shareholders’ meeting approved the financial statements as at 30 June 2022, closed with a loss of 238.1 million euros. From 28 November to yesterday, the share has therefore risen by around 14.8% (with the capitalization going from 700 to over 800 million euros), driven in particular by the rumors about the possibility of delisting the share from Piazza Affari.

December 28 – 1.07pm

See also  Rome-Feyenoord: the Dutch protest for the few tickets

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Napoli probe Zielinski: renewal before the summer, otherwise...

“Animals in the city”, the Legambiente award for...

The boxer’s confession in France: “I didn’t want...

At the origins of Olivier Giroud, center forward...

Udinese anxious about Deulofeu: the number 10 was...

CBA Comprehensive: Liaoning lost to Beijing and Shenzhen...

Galli: «The Castelfidardo choice? I wanted to go...

Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and...

Zammarini the omnipresent joker: Pordenone doesn’t play without...

When Italy invented the first Mickey Mouse –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy