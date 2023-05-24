Stock markets drop with US debt stalled, Mediobanca runs after the Plan

Finance by Stefania Arcudi and Chiara Di Cristofaro There is a week left before the June 1 deadline, when the United States could default. Euro recovers positions. Spreads on the rise, as well as the 10-year yield

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Stalemate on US debt ceiling weighs on european markets, while there is a week left before the June 1 deadline, the date on which the United States could go into default, if an agreement to increase the debt ceiling is not reached first. Meanwhile, we are also looking at the performance of the economy and the consequent moves of the Federal Reserve: indications in this direction could arrive in the evening, when the minutes of the last meeting of the FOMC, the operating arm of the American Central Bank, will be published.

So the indexes, tracing the progress of the previous session and following the mood of Wall Street on the eve of the eve and of Asia, they travel in decided decline with drops of more than a percentage point for the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, theIBEX 35 in Madrid, l’AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London, after i consumer prices in the core figure they rose to a 31-year high. Some ideas may come from the indications of the German Ifo index.

Mediobanca sprint after plan, Leonardo drops

On the Milanese stock market, against the trend and clearly up Mediobanca which before the start of negotiations announced the new plan, with revenues of 3.8 billion in June 2026 (+6% annual average) and total remuneration for shareholders of 3.7 billion (+70%). All other banks are down, with Banca Pop Er, Unicredit e Intesa Sanpaolo down more than one point. Sales on industrialists, while Leonardo – Finmeccanica is bent by a report by Goldman Sachs which downgraded the stock’s rating from buy to neutral. Also to follow Mfe-Mediaforeurope which closed the first quarter with a profit of 10.1 million, revenues down by 1% to 646.6 million, an operating result improving and advertising up by 0.4%. Among the leading quarterly earners in Europe, Marks & Spencer reported a 7.8% decline in profit on inflationary pressures.

Spread rises to 187 points, including the 10-year yield

Upward trend for the BTp/Bund spread in a context of general increase in yields on the euro curve. Initially, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 187 basis points, an increase of 2 basis points compared to yesterday’s closing. More significant rise for the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP which at the start stands at 4.37% from 4.31% of the last reference.

Euro recovers, oil on the rise

On the currency side, the euro recovered some positions against the dollar to 1.0784 while, on the energy front, oil advanced with Brent at 77.61 dollars (+1%) and the Wti at 73.78 dollars (+1.19 %), after the drop in inventories announced by the API and awaiting government indications arriving today. European gas down by 1.2% to 29.6 euros per MWh.

Declining Asia, Tokyo closes at -0.9% with US debt deadlocked

Closure in decline for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Penalized by profit-taking following the recent hikes and by fears over the failed agreement on the new US debt ceiling, the Nikkei index ended the session in negative territory at 30,682.68 points, equivalent to a drop of 0.9% compared to the previous session. The broader Topix index was also weak, closing trades at 2,154.04 points, down 0.34% on the previous day’s reference. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is in negative territory: the Hang Seng index drops 0.78%, slipping to 19,279.39 points. The Chinese stock exchanges are also down: the Shanghai Composite index drops 0.26%, to 3,237 .70 points, while that of Shenzhen loses 0.32% and slips to 2,012.33.

Stephanie Arcudi Radiocor editor

Clare Di Cristofaro Radiocor editor

