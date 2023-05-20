Stockport 2-1 Salford (2-2 agg): Ben Hinchliffe stars as Hatters win on penalties to reach play-off final

Stockport County keeper Ben Hinchliffe made two stunning penalty shootout saves as the Hatters overcame a first-leg deficit to beat Salford City in a gripping League Two play-off semi-final second leg at Edgeley Park.
Stephen Mallan’s deflected extra-time strike cancelled out Isaac Olaofe’s tie-levelling opener and seemed certain to send Salford to Wembley and keep them on track for a place in the third tier of English football for their first time in their history.
But Jack Stretton headed home from close range within three minutes after a long throw caused chaos, to take a breathless contest to spot-kicks.
And after Matthew Lund blasted the first penalty wildly over the bar, Hinchliffe made stunning saves from Adrian Mariappa and Mallan before Antoni Sarcevic smashed home the winning penalty to set up a showpiece Wembley final with Carlisle United or Bradford City on Sunday, 28 May,
More to follow.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 31LewisSubstituted forCroasdaleat 61′minutes
- 6HorsfallBooked at 19mins
- 23Hussey
- 3KnoyleBooked at 85mins
- 4WrightSubstituted forHippolytusat 67′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8CampsBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSarcevicat 62′minutesBooked at 75mins
- 7Lemonhigh-EvansSubstituted forCollarat 61′minutes
- 17RydelBooked at 66mins
- 20OlaofeBooked at 34minsSubstituted forStrettonat 94′minutes
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 5Byrne
- 10Sarcevic
- 14Collar
- 16Stretton
- 18Croasdale
- 21Hippolytus
- 25Yaros
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 32Shephard
- 42Vassell
- 15Mariappa
- 3TourayBooked at 49mins
- 6WattBooked at 103mins
- 14Mallan
- 24BoltonSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 120+3′minutes
- 9HendrySubstituted forLundat 69′minutes
- 18McAlenySubstituted forBarryat 69′minutes
- 17SmithSubstituted forMortonat 105′minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lund
- 16Galbraith
- 20Barry
- 26Leak
- 27Morton
- 31Torrance
- 38McLoughlin
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 10,023
Live Text
-
Match ends, Stockport County 2(3), Salford City 1(1).
-
Penalty Shootout ends, Stockport County 2(3), Salford City 1(1).
-
Goal! Stockport County 2(3), Salford City 1(1). Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
-
Penalty saved! Stephen Mallan (Salford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
-
Goal! Stockport County 2(2), Salford City 1(1). Will Collar (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
-
Goal! Stockport County 2(1), Salford City 1(1). Louie Barry (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
-
Penalty saved! Ryan Croasdale (Stockport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.
-
Penalty saved! Adrian Mariappa (Salford City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
-
Goal! Stockport County 2(1), Salford City 1. Paddy Madden (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
-
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Matthew Lund (Salford City) right footed shot is too high. Matthew Lund should be disappointed.
-
Penalty Shootout begins Stockport County 2, Salford City 1.
-
Second Half Extra Time ends, Stockport County 2, Salford City 1.
-
Substitution, Salford City. Shane McLoughlin replaces Luke Bolton.
-
Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Callum Morton (Salford City).
-
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Alex Cairns.
-
Foul by Will Collar (Stockport County).
-
Matthew Lund (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Theo Vassell.
-
Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.