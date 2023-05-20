Stockport 2-1 Salford (2-2 agg): Ben Hinchliffe stars as Hatters win on penalties to reach play-off final

Isaac Olaofe’s header was just his third goal of the season and forced extra time

Stockport County keeper Ben Hinchliffe made two stunning penalty shootout saves as the Hatters overcame a first-leg deficit to beat Salford City in a gripping League Two play-off semi-final second leg at Edgeley Park.

Stephen Mallan’s deflected extra-time strike cancelled out Isaac Olaofe’s tie-levelling opener and seemed certain to send Salford to Wembley and keep them on track for a place in the third tier of English football for their first time in their history.

But Jack Stretton headed home from close range within three minutes after a long throw caused chaos, to take a breathless contest to spot-kicks.

And after Matthew Lund blasted the first penalty wildly over the bar, Hinchliffe made stunning saves from Adrian Mariappa and Mallan before Antoni Sarcevic smashed home the winning penalty to set up a showpiece Wembley final with Carlisle United or Bradford City on Sunday, 28 May,

