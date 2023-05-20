Home » Stockport 2-1 Salford (2-2 agg): Ben Hinchliffe stars as Hatters win on penalties to reach play-off final
Sports

Stockport 2-1 Salford (2-2 agg): Ben Hinchliffe stars as Hatters win on penalties to reach play-off final

by admin
Stockport 2-1 Salford (2-2 agg): Ben Hinchliffe stars as Hatters win on penalties to reach play-off final
Isaac Olaofe’s header was just his third goal of the season and forced extra time

Stockport County keeper Ben Hinchliffe made two stunning penalty shootout saves as the Hatters overcame a first-leg deficit to beat Salford City in a gripping League Two play-off semi-final second leg at Edgeley Park.

Stephen Mallan’s deflected extra-time strike cancelled out Isaac Olaofe’s tie-levelling opener and seemed certain to send Salford to Wembley and keep them on track for a place in the third tier of English football for their first time in their history.

But Jack Stretton headed home from close range within three minutes after a long throw caused chaos, to take a breathless contest to spot-kicks.

And after Matthew Lund blasted the first penalty wildly over the bar, Hinchliffe made stunning saves from Adrian Mariappa and Mallan before Antoni Sarcevic smashed home the winning penalty to set up a showpiece Wembley final with Carlisle United or Bradford City on Sunday, 28 May,

More to follow.

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 31LewisSubstituted forCroasdaleat 61′minutes
  • 6HorsfallBooked at 19mins
  • 23Hussey
  • 3KnoyleBooked at 85mins
  • 4WrightSubstituted forHippolytusat 67′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8CampsBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSarcevicat 62′minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 7Lemonhigh-EvansSubstituted forCollarat 61′minutes
  • 17RydelBooked at 66mins
  • 20OlaofeBooked at 34minsSubstituted forStrettonat 94′minutes
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 5Byrne
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 14Collar
  • 16Stretton
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolytus
  • 25Yaros

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 32Shephard
  • 42Vassell
  • 15Mariappa
  • 3TourayBooked at 49mins
  • 6WattBooked at 103mins
  • 14Mallan
  • 24BoltonSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 120+3′minutes
  • 9HendrySubstituted forLundat 69′minutes
  • 18McAlenySubstituted forBarryat 69′minutes
  • 17SmithSubstituted forMortonat 105′minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 16Galbraith
  • 20Barry
  • 26Leak
  • 27Morton
  • 31Torrance
  • 38McLoughlin

Referee:
Ben Toner

Attendance:
10,023

Live Text

See also  Uefa: "Away goals are no longer worth double"

You may also like

Inter, si riapre la pista Schuurs?

Two bloody Pilsen injuries at Slavia. According to...

Berrettini will also miss Roland Garros: “I’m not...

Polcanova and Gardos already failed at the start...

GARDA TRENTINO EXTRA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

How is the new “The Legend of Zelda”...

Manchester City champion of England after the defeat...

Saturday the tour of Italy from Sempione to...

Slavia – Pilsen 2:1, Jurečka scored two goals...

6 things to do in the morning to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy