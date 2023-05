Kevin Stöger was nominated for the second time this season in the eleven of the day by the specialist magazine “kicker” in the final round of the German Bundesliga.

IMAGO/Beautiful Sports/Meusel



The Austrian midfielder prepared the 2-0 and scored the 3-0 in VfL Bochum’s 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen, which enabled Bochum to stay up in the league.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball