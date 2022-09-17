Now the Canadian winger is at Bayern Munich and is among the most popular in the world in his role.

Alphonso Davies could have become a player of the Barcelona. It was to reveal this background Hristo Stoichkov who a few years ago was an observer of the blaugrana club in the American zone.

The former player, speaking to STUDY some time ago, whose words are now also taken from AShad explained how the current footballer of the Bavaria Monacoamong the most appreciated in the international football scene in his role, has been rejected by the Catalans.

BACKSCENE – “I recommended Alphonso Davies to Barcelona and they said no because he played in the MLS and was Canadian,” he said. Stoichkov. “They thought he didn’t have a level enough for Barça. I also told them to take Diego Lainez, César Montes and Lozano, but I got the same answer.”

In short, although Barcelona were able to count on high level players in that role, Alphonso Davies would certainly have been very helpful in building the team of the future.

September 16, 2022

