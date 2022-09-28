Hristo Stoichkov, as we know, is one who is better not to anger. One with whom the Bulgarian has never had a great relationship is Van Gaal and not that his opinion of the Dutchman has changed over time …

Hristo Stoichkov, as we know, is one who is better not to anger. The Bulgarian, Golden Ball in 1994, always says what he thinks, especially of former colleagues and coaches. When it comes to Barcelona, ​​there are no half measures. For his mentor Cruijff or for Messi, never a word out of place. For Hristo, those two are the ultimate example of what the Blaugrana way of understanding football means. But other protagonists, well, they’re not that lucky. One the Bulgarian has never had a great relationship with is Van Gaal, who coached him for a season at Camp Nou.

And it is no coincidence that, after a season together, the striker has decided to leave. Not that his opinion of the current Dutch national team manager has changed over time. And some time ago, speaking to Radio Impact of Córdoba by Roman Riquelme and why Mudo failed to show all its splendor in Barcelona, ​​he had no doubts. “Why didn’t Riquelme win against Barcelona? Because as a coach he had an idiot like Van Gaal, it seems obvious to me.” But on the other hand, considering that Van Gaal has always had a conflictual relationship with Cruijff, it is hardly surprising. “He did good things, which must be recognized, but for his stupidity many players in the world of football have suffered. I myself had problems with him, like when the first time he entered the locker room he said there was too much cruyffismo. Exactly, look at the difference between you and Johan … “. See also The table tennis finals of the first community games in Xi'an ended in Chang'an District

And Riquelme also paid the price for the fight with Van Gaal. The Argentine’s only season at the Camp Nou coincided with the Dutchman’s return to the Catalans’ bench. A return that did not last long, because Van Gaal was sacked in the middle of the season, enough to ruin the season both at the club and at Mudo. “Riquelme couldn’t take Barcelona because of the way Van Gaal deployed him on the pitch. Riquelme has had a fantastic career, especially at Villarreal, but even in his year in Barcelona he did very well. He made me have fun with him. his goals, his passes, his plays and his dribbles, but when someone comes along who wants to make wine with apples, you can’t do well. And in the end that’s how it went. ” Word … of Hristo.

September 27

