Storm conqueror PSV draws in Glasgow

PSV Eindhoven drew 2-2 (0-1) at Celtic Glasgow in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off on Tuesday night. There were 1-0 first-leg wins for Royal Antwerpen at home against AEK Athens and FC Copenhagen away against Rakow Czestochowa.

Eindhoven, who had beaten Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round with a 7-1 aggregate score (4-1 h, 3-1 a), twice came back from behind at the Ibrox Stadium. Goals for Glasgow by Abdallah Sima (45′) and Rabbi Matondo (76′) equalized Ibrahim Sangare (61′) and Luuk de Jong (80′).

Antwerp wins outnumbered

Match winner in Antwerp was Vincent Janssen with his goal in the 16th minute. After a red card for Jelle Baraille (51st), the home side had to play almost the entire second half of the game outnumbered, with Athens ÖFB goalie Cican Stankovic was on the bench.

Copenhagen’s winning goal in Sosnowiec, Poland, was a ninth-minute Bogdan Racovitan own goal. The second leg will take place next Wednesday.

