Status: 03/10/2023 1:54 p.m

The sixth stage of the Paris-Nice long-distance cycle ride has been canceled due to a storm. This was announced by the race management on Friday (03/10/2023).

The stage from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup had previously been shortened to 80 kilometers. However, due to the gusts of wind, trees had fallen on the route, which meant that the safety of the drivers could no longer be guaranteed.

The race continues on Saturday with the seventh stage from Nice to the Col de la Couillole.

Weather also affects World Tour races Tirreno-Adriatico

The World Tour race Tirreno-Adriatico, which takes place at the same time, is also influenced by the weather. The mountain finish cannot take place as planned at 1,451 meters in Sarnano-Sassotetto. Because of the wind, the finish line will be almost three kilometers earlier in Fonte Landina.