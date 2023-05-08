Home » Storm over Gasperini, what the coach said about the chants against Vlahovic. The quarrel with the host – Corriere TV
There were many reactions after the words of the Atalanta coach accused of minimizing

Storm over Gasperini after the words of the technician on the racist insults of the Bergamo public to Vlahovic. But what did the coach say after the game? «Pasalic and Djimsiti play in Atalanta, Ilicic played and sometimes the insults are aimed at the individual, perhaps for other things. Racism is a very serious thing, it must be opposed and there is no doubt. But you shouldn’t be confused with rudeness, because otherwise it would also affect our players ». Many reactions. First of all that ofl Minister of sport Abodi: « «Everyone responds to his own conscience and I hope that Gasperini will reflect on those statements. I think – explained the minister – that this is a phenomenon that should not be underestimated, nor should we make a caricature of it. Attention must always be kept high, starting right from the protagonists of the field, who are not only the players but also the coaches and managers». Credit: Dazn

May 8, 2023 – Updated May 8, 2023 , 11:06 PM

