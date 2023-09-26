Storm over the “Schumi” joke

“No Michael, he can’t tremble“. Then the laughter in the studio. The storm explodes over a politically incorrect or offensive joke about the conditions of Michael Schumacher. Since the terrible skiing accident in the French Alps on December 29, 2013, almost nothing has been known about “Schumi’s” state of health. Corinna Betsch and the family of the F1 and Ferrari champion have I imposed silence by claiming the “defense of privacy”.

“Let Michael tremble. Well… Not Michael, he can’t tremble.”

But the offensive joke of the Spanish sports journalist Antonio Lobato it infuriated Schumacher fans and outraged many people on social media. Schumacher’s name was mentioned by Lobato during a post-race discussion on Spanish television after the Japanese Grand Prix. “Let Adrian Newey tremble, (the Red Bull engineer, ed.) because Antonio Lobato is coming,” said a guest on the show. And Lobato replied: “Let Michael tremble! Well… Not Michael, he can’t tremble“. After the joke the sports commentator continued to laugh with the other hosts Noemi de Miguel, Pedro de la Rosa and Toni Cuquerella.

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Michael Schumacher (Ansa)

Previous



“I made a mistake without bad intentions”

After the controversy, Lobato was forced to mea culpa and apologized in a video published on Twitter. “I made a mistake with no bad intentions. It was simply a mistake of pure clumsiness, of pure inability to express myself correctly, perhaps due to too many hours without sleep, to jet lag in Madrid”,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

