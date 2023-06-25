Stoytchev and the principles of his volleyball: “If you do something, then you can do it too. I only remember the defeats, that’s where I find motivation”

“At home we talked about volleyball from morning to night, my father was a coach and put gods in my head fundamental principles for my future as an athlete first and then as a coach”. Radostin Stoytchev has been working in Italy since 2007. He was the deputy Dynamo Moscowwhen the sporting director Giuseppe Cormiothe man who in 1983 had also brought to Italy Julio Velascohad the intuition to give him the bench of the Trentino Volley after a simple interview. Since that time the Bulgarian coach wins in Italy quattro badgesas many club world cupThree Champions League and three Coppa Italia. Since 2019 he is the coach of Verona Volleywhich led this year to the fifth place in the league. “My padre he only trained me at home and in the summer periods, otherwise I’ve always had other coaches because he never wanted to intrude too”.

What are dad Svetoslav’s volleyball principles, as a gold medal coach at the 1986 European Junior Championship?

The first is to never give up. With the juniors in Bulgaria we often played outdoors on clay courts: a dip in defense could mean serious injuries. Once it happened that I lost a lot of blood from one leg and was on the ground for a while. Dad was there as a spectator: ‘What are you doing, get up, the others mustn’t know you’re in pain…’ I was ashamed, later at home he told me that even with just one leg I would have had to get up. Never down, not even for the disappointment of a defeat.

The second lesson?

It’s never important how I play, but if my team wins, the best players are the ones who make the others play well.

The third?

If one thing in the world can be done, then so can you. If you dedicate your time, energy and intelligence you can do it, nothing is impossible.

Do you also pass these principles on to your boys?

I remind my players about them almost every day, but one has to feel them inside. Words are not enough, because the player must have character and mentality. I try, I don’t give up, but I can’t do it with everyone.

Have you always learned anything from the coaches you have had in your career as a player?

Even from the bad ones. I was able to treasure their strong points: a technical thing, a tactical idea, an exercise in training, the working methodology. I was lucky to change coaches in different countries.

Does every nation need to have a different attitude?

Volleyball is the same sport everywhere and those who know how to play it play it well everywhere. When I change country, I don’t change my principles but I try to adapt and respect local cultural traditions. I don’t become different from myself, this is a change I don’t accept.

Where did you have the greatest difficulty?

In Turkey I won everything, made the treble and reached the Champions League final. But I faced many problems, so I changed my mind and returned to Trento. The second country where I didn’t feel comfortable was mine, when I led the Bulgarian national team. Not on the court, but with the people who work in volleyball: people are good or bad everywhere.

Would you have another experience in the national team?

Absolutely yes. But coaching the club and the national team at the same time is a mental and physical sacrifice that I can only face temporarily, not systematically.

Does a coach also learn from his own players?

Everyday. I listen to what they think, this helps me a lot if a player is open. In fact, I learn more from them than from other coaches. I also like to hang out with people from other sectors, such as company managers, who, thanks to their intelligence, make me see sport from another point of view.

And from other sports?

As an adult I was fascinated by biographical books of Ferguson, Guardiola and Cruyff. For their ways of leading the team and making decisions. I am a football fan, I played as a child. And most of all I like the stories that can serve as an example.

Do you have pupils who carry on your ideas?

Raphael de Oliveira returned to Italy from Brazil to help me transmit the work ethic to Verona. He did it fantastically. A great help on the pitch. He can become a good coach, but he says no. Maybe in another role he will be able to convey his values.

In 2016 the “Stoytchev-Kaziyski Volleyball School” was opened in Sofia.

Matej and I felt we had to do something for volleyball and for our country. It is an academy for boys and girls of all age groups, we have reached almost 200 members. The goal is first of all to transmit our principles and secondly to make them grow as volleyball players. We don’t have the first team, there’s no ambition to be professional and there’s no economic purpose.

How are teachers chosen in your school in Sofia?

They must be honest people with a true passion for volleyball, then everything else can be improved. Every year we make a mistake in choosing. We recognize that it’s our mistake and try to correct it the following year, that’s how we’ve always done it. The most serious thing for a coach is not being fair to the boys. That he has no sense of justice when he leads the team.

You have launched many young players into the first team.

Giannelli, Kaziyski, Juantorena, Nelli, Lanza… I like talented young people as well as talented experts, but I was often forced to give the boys chances because of a company budget. I like to see how these develop over the season, it’s inspiring. Obviously I lost many bets with young players.

In this interview he mentioned his defeats several times.

I only remember the defeats, all of them, almost nothing of the victories. From defeats you learn to find motivation to grow. Victory sometimes gives sensations that are not based on reality. I try to use the defeats to improve. When one stops growing, he no longer has a road ahead of him.

When did you decide to become a coach?

I was very young and I didn’t understand how some coaches didn’t see some things, without bothering to analyze them, which I already sensed. I liked leading the team but never against the coach. When I was asked to be a coach, I couldn’t say no, then I haven’t stepped away from the role since.

