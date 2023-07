Sepp Straka wrote Austrian golf history at the 151st British Open on Sunday. Born in Vienna, he played a final round of 69 at Hoylake’s Royal Liverpool Golf Club and finished sensationally second with a total of 277 strokes. It is the first top three finish by an Austrian in one of the four major tournaments. The US American Brian Harman (271) secured the victory with ease. Straka shared second place with Spaniard Jon Rahm, South Korean Tom Kim and Australian Jason Day.

