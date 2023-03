Sepp Straka and Matthias Schwab started the Texas Open in San Antonio with mixed results. Straka completed the course with 73 strokes one over par, which still gives him a good chance of making the cut.

Schwab even had to settle for a 77 rune in the Masters dress rehearsal and is at the back of the field, which had not yet completed the opening lap due to a fog delay of several hours on Thursday.