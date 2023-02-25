Home Sports Straka and Schwab make a cut in Florida
Straka and Schwab make a cut in Florida

Golf pro Sepp Straka put a round of 68 on the green of the PGA National Resort at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens/Florida on Friday and thus made the cut into the weekend. The defending champion sits in 22nd place with three under par at halftime, seven shots behind USA leader Justin Suh. After a botched start (128th), Matthias Schwab made a strong round of 66 and also stayed in the tournament as 60th.

“It was a round with few mistakes and a lot of very good shots. I’ve had the positive feeling of being able to play rounds like this for a long time and I’m happy that I managed to do it today. A lot is still possible at the weekend. The field is tight up to tenth place,” said Schwab.

