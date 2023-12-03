Home » Straka eighth at Woods tournament before final round
Straka eighth at Woods tournament before final round

Sepp Straka has established himself at the top of the field at superstar Tiger Woods’ invitation tournament in the Bahamas. The 30-year-old Viennese played a round of 68 (four under par) at the Albany Golf Club near Nassau on Saturday and is already nine shots below the course standard after his 67 the day before. After three rounds, that meant eighth place in the illustrious field of 20 participants.

In third place, Straka is only two shots short of the final round on Sunday. Only leader Scottie Scheffler from the USA seems out of reach at 16 under par. Woods himself is in 16th place on his comeback after a nine-month injury break. The 47-year-old is nine strokes behind Straka, exactly at par.

