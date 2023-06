Sepp Straka lost a little ground from 14th place at the Memorial Tournament of the PGA Tour in Dublin, Ohio. With a round of 75, the Viennese played his weakest round in the course of the tournament on Sunday (local time). Straka got the day’s score of three over par at the third hole with a triple bogey.

Overall, he finished the tournament with a par performance as 16th. Victory went to Norway’s Viktor Hovland with a total of seven under par, beating Denny McCarthy (USA) in the jump-off.