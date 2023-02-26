Home Sports Straka finished fifth in the Honda Classic
Missed the title defense but achieved a top result: golf pro Sepp Straka finished the Honda Classic PGA Tour tournament in Palm Beach Gardens (US state of Florida) on Sunday in fifth place. Last year’s winner played a final round of 68 in the $8.4 million event, finishing with 271 shots, up three places from the previous day. Matthias Schwab did not get past rank 60 (281).

After four birdies and two bogeys on the fourth round, Straka ended up five shots short of first place. The 29-year-old was the first Austrian golfer to win a PGA tournament in Palm Beach Gardens in 2022. Schwab, on the other hand, could not be satisfied with the final day, the Styrian was still in 39th position after lap three.

