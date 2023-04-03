Golfer Sepp Straka moved up eight positions to 22nd on the final day of the Texas Open in San Antonio. The 29-year-old hit his best round on Sunday with a 69 (three under par), nine strokes behind Corey Conners, the Canadian won his second PGA tournament.

The American Patrick Rodgers, who was in front before the final day, dropped back to fifth. His compatriot Sam Stevens finished second, two strokes behind.