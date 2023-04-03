Home Sports Straka improved on the final day – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Straka improved on the final day – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Straka improved on the final day – sport.ORF.at

Golfer Sepp Straka moved up eight positions to 22nd on the final day of the Texas Open in San Antonio. The 29-year-old hit his best round on Sunday with a 69 (three under par), nine strokes behind Corey Conners, the Canadian won his second PGA tournament.

The American Patrick Rodgers, who was in front before the final day, dropped back to fifth. His compatriot Sam Stevens finished second, two strokes behind.

See also  Canelo, after apologizing to Messi, congratulations to Argentina. “Congratulations, I deserved it”

You may also like

Nardella, Florence is not endangered by Polish fans...

After fencing, table tennis in turn reintegrates Russians...

the reason for the strike against Milan-breaking latest...

Go to the Huanglong Stadium to watch the...

Biathlon is afraid of tragedy. The talented representative...

2023 Men’s National Title Game lines: Connecticut vs....

End of winter season live from 6 p.m

Leicester owner seeks new manager

La Liga: Real Madrid beat Valladolid

Amerian Koepka became the first golfer to celebrate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy