Sepp Straka improved on Sunday at the 8.7 million dollar Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth/Texas with a final round of 70 from place 42. Before the end of the tournament, a move up by a good ten places was to be expected with a total of par .

His compatriot Matthias Schwab delivered a 72 on the par 70 course, five strokes better than the day before, but with a total of ten over par this only resulted in a final rank of 70.