Straka in Detroit with a happy ending, Schwab back

Sepp Straka made up some ground in the final round of the PGA golf tournament in Detroit, while Matthias Schwab had a miserable performance at the end. While Straka recorded a conciliatory round of 71 on Sunday after an initially strong start and finished 64th, the Styrian stayed six over par with a 78. Schwab shared 83rd place at the end of the classification.

Victory in Detroit went to American Rickie Fowler in the jump-off. Fowler prevailed against his US compatriot Collin Morikawa and Canadian Adam Hadwin. The trio was 24 under par after four rounds.

