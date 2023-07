Two weeks after his second tournament win on the PGA Tour, professional golfer Sepp Straka is well on the way to another top result. After the second day of the 151st British Open, the native of Vienna is in third place thanks to a sensational finish with six birdies on the last seven holes. The 30-year-old played 67 strokes four under par on Friday and is also going into the weekend with a total of four under par.

