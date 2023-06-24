Home » Straka makes the Cromwell Cut, Schwab out
Golfer Sepp Straka starts the weekend at the PGA tournament in Cromwell on a shared 56th place. After his round of 67 on Friday (local time), the Olympian is four under par, eleven strokes behind the leading duo of Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley. The two Americans set a new record on the TPC River Highlands course in the state of Connecticut with their scores of 125 each after 36 holes.

Matthias Schwab, however, did not make the cut. After his botched start with 75, the Styrian clearly failed to make it into the weekend despite a 67. After rounds of 72 and 71, Lukas Nemecz shared 41st place on the final days of the World Tour tournament in Munich.

