Straka makes the cut at Masters in Augusta

Straka makes the cut at Masters in Augusta

Sepp Straka made the cut at the Masters in Augusta on Friday, but lost a much better starting position at the end of the second round. The 29-year-old Viennese ended his round of 73 with three bogeys (losses) in a row. In the classification, Straka initially ranked around 30th place with an overall score of 143 (one under par). He is eleven strokes short of the leading American Brooks Koepka.

As on Thursday, where he had played a strong round of 70 at the end, Straka started with a failed tee shot. But this time he was able to prevent an early bogey. As a result, the Viennese managed to win a stroke on the second hole, as he did later on on the eighth hole. However, he also lost two strokes in the first nine, which put his score back where it started.

Mistakes in the finish cost places

Straka opened the second part with a bogey, on fairways twelve to 16 he had his best part of the day with three birdies. In the finish, however, mistakes crept into the game of the Viennese, who studied only 150 km from Augusta. Straka can no longer be pushed out of the top 50, who traditionally make the cut at the first major tournament of the year in Georgia. In the previous year he had landed in his Masters debut in shared 30th place.

Koepka initially defended the top position of the previous day with an eagle on hole eight and three more birdies. The Norwegian Viktor Hovland and the Spaniard Jon Rahm, who had been in the lead with Koepka after round one, were only in action in the afternoon (local time) – as was the US superstar Tiger Woods, who was worried about the cut.

