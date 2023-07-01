Straka on cut course after strong lap in Detroit

Golf professional Sepp Straka will also be present at the PGA tournament in Detroit at the weekend. After a round of 68 at the start, the Viennese did even better on Friday with 66 strokes (six under par) and was clearly on course for the cut with a total score of 134 (ten under par). Straka pulled off a strong finish with three birdies on his last four holes.

Matthias Schwab started his second day later and needs to improve after a round of 71 (one under par) to make the cut.

