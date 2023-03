Sepp Straka got off to a good start at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando/Florida. The 29-year-old from Vienna played a round of 70 (2 under par) at the start of the $20 million PGA tournament on Thursday and tied for 23rd place. Straka got three birdies on a bogey. The Spanish world number one, Jon Rahm, is five strokes ahead of him.