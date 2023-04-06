After a difficult start, Sepp Straka has put himself in the front field with a strong second part of his opening lap at the Masters in Augusta. The 29-year-old Viennese played a round of 70 on Thursday and is currently between ranks ten and 20 with two under par.

Straka is five shots short of the first top trio, Norwegian Viktor Hovland, Spaniard Jon Rahm and American Brooks Koepka. However, many favorites started later and have not yet completed their first lap.

Catching up after a false start

Straka got off to a false start at the first major tournament of the year at Georgia’s legendary Augusta National Golf Club. His first shot went wide, followed by a double bogey. The world number 33 recorded the first nine holes. two more stroke losses with only one stroke win.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



On the fairways number twelve to 16, Straka put up a series of five birdies and ultimately came into the clubhouse with two shots below the course standard. During training on Monday, Straka delighted the audience with a hole-in-one.

Woods threatens to miss the cut for the first time

In the first round, the fans suffered on Thursday, especially with US superstar Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner, who is only contesting his second tournament this year in Augusta, struggled from the start and saved a round of 74 in the end.

The five-time winner of the coveted “Green Jacket” at the Masters has never missed the cut in his career. To keep it that way, an increase should be necessary on Friday.