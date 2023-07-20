Home » Straka starts the British Open with a par round
Sepp Straka started the 151st British Open for the legendary Claret Jug trophy and $16.5 million in prize money in Hoylake with a par round. The Illinois PGA tournament winner recorded five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in his opening round of 71.

At the top is a trio with 66 strokes each, five under par: South African amateur Christo Lamprecht, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Argentinian Emiliano Grillo. They lead a beat ahead of another trio. The only 22-year-old Lamprecht had won the amateur championship and thus qualified for the Open.

On the 18th hole, Straka had provided one of, if not the, best shot of the day, which was also shared by the official Open website and the PGA Tour on the short message service Twitter. He chipped a ball out of a bunker over a wave. With that, he set course for the weekend. In contrast to last year, when he took 81 shots in St. Andrews and took all chances to make the cut early.

