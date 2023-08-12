Home » Straka Trailing in FedEx Cup Playoffs
Straka Trailing in FedEx Cup Playoffs

For Sepp Straka, the FedEx Cup playoffs for the top 70 golfers of the PGA season didn’t start as planned. The second in the British Open started the tournament in Memphis with a round of 72 after two balls that landed in the water location.

The play-offs go into scene without a cut. Three tournaments will be played at the end of the Tour Championship, with the next two only the top 50 and top 30 being eligible to start. After two rounds, the American Lucas Glover is in the lead with 130 strokes (10 under par), one shot ahead of compatriot Jordan Spieth.

