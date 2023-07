Golf professional Sepp Straka established himself in the top field at the PGA tournament in Silvis/Illinois. The Viennese managed a round of 65 (six under par) on Saturday and goes into the final day with a total of twelve under par. The 30-year-old was on course for the top ten, but many players had not yet completed their third round. Straka had played his best round on the PGA Tour so far on Friday with 63 shots.

