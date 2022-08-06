STRAMBINO

It will be the only Canavese club to have four competitive teams (under 17, 16, 15 and 14) in the regional phase. The Strambinese 1924 will return to work from Monday 22 August also as regards the youth sector (the first team will resume training on Thursday 18 August).

The Strambinese club currently has about three hundred members, but above all for the second consecutive year it has been awarded the palm of elite football school, a very important recognition. This was announced by the sports director and head of the youth sector of the blue club Beppe Varsalona: «We are proud and proud to have all the teams in the competitive sector, except the Juniores, to face the regional championship. I have been in this company for just three years, but thanks to the commendable work done by all the managers, first and foremost by Alfio Quarello, a true and authentic icon of Strambinese 1924, we have managed to reach these levels. We are still a company under construction. Our motto is to keep (the regional) and grow both on a technical, tactical level and in the structures where we can train. In addition to Strambino (Giuseppe Bertotti), Realizio, Crotte and Scarmagno, this year we also got the Samone field and we have already clearly decided where all the various teams will train. In Samone the first team, in addition to playing the youth matches, both the grouping ones, and the various championships – comments Varsalona, ​​under 19, 13, 11 and 10 in Crotte, under 17, 16 and 15 in Realizio, under 14 and 12 in Scarmagno, while the youngest, those born in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages in Strambino, at Bertotti ».

All the coaches of the various teams have also been defined, with many new features: for the under 19 the coach will be Roberto Camuso, in place of Clemente Pesce, the under 17 will be entrusted to Davide Bianco, replacing Francesco Parrotta, the under 16 will instead be by Clemente Pesce, the 15 entrusted to Simone Margaro (the only confirmed one) and the 14 to the duo Maurizio Giglio Tos-Marvin Pitti, who will replace Fabrizio Mautino. Finally, the technicians of the football school have also been established, whose manager will still be Davide Pianese: under 13 Federico Cenzato, 12 Sergio Vigna, 11 Davide Pianese, 10 Roberto Bordetto, while for Piccoli amici and Primi kicks (2014, 2015 and 2016) the manager will be Marco Tani. “We can’t wait to go back to work – explains Varsalona – we will be at full capacity from Monday 29, when the football school will also resume”. –