STRAMBINO

Even in the first category, the time for experiments is over and on Sunday 4th the first day of the first phase of the Piedmont Cup is scheduled. Immediately a Canavese derby in triangular 6, where at the Giuseppe Bertotti di Strambino, at 3 pm, the Strambinese 1924 hosts the Banchette Ivrea. A challenge that, beyond the not yet optimal physical condition of the two teams, promises to be full of emotions, given that there are many former players on and off the field, especially among the hosts, starting with the coach Mario Pesce and the sporting director Beppe Varsalona, ​​up until a few years ago at the Banchette municipal house. As for the players, the former players on duty bear the signature of Migliorin, Avetta, Giacoletto, D’Alessandro, Ferrero, Tessari and Mendo from the Strambinese side and the only Vicar from the rossoblù banquetese side, with the latter returning to Bertotti with the title of top scorer in Group B last season with 24 centers. Interested spectator of the match will be Vischese, who will take the field on the second day, Thursday 15 September at 20.30.

The regulation provides that in case of victory of the host team, on Thursday 15th the loser of the first day will receive the team that observed the rest time, while in case of a draw or victory of the hosted team, the team that rested, also on Thursday 15th, will receive the host team in the first round. The third and final day will instead be played on Thursday 29 September and in case of an equal number of points, this will be the criterion for determining who will be the team to pass the round: direct match result, goal difference and higher number of goals scored.

In the triangular 5 at Italo Giavarini, the Montanaro hosts the relegated Santhià, with a careful observer of the challenge the Vercelli club of Cigliano, a team trained this year by the former Bosconerese coach Mario Gaudino and among the teams that aspire to a place in the playoff area, according to what insiders say.

Curiously then, in the First Category Piedmont Cup all teams inherent in group B will face each other and the one in the cup will therefore be a tasty appetizer of what will await us in the championship, when the physical condition will be improved for all. –

L. P.