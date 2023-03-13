The 50th edition of the Stramilano is upon us and the partners of the event continue to increase. To ensure that the thousands of runners arriving from all over Italy can prepare for the race in the best possible way, knowing in advance the weather conditions of Sunday 19 March in the Lombard capital, he will take to the streets at their side 3B Meteo, the largest Italian weather center which, for the third consecutive year, will monitor the weather conditions in real time as media partner of the running event. A very important partnership that does not end with the weather forecast: even in the week preceding the 50ᵃ Stramilano, 3B Meteo in fact, it will welcome visitors, runners and simple onlookers in the village in Piazza Duomo from Saturday 11 to Sunday 19 March, open from 10.00 to 20.00.

Samuel Cataniawho will coordinate the event for 3B Meteodeclares: “Within the village there will be one stand in which the visitor will be able to test his knowledge of the weather by answering questions taken from our book «Meteoquiz», on sale in limited copies at the stand. The visitor can also be the protagonist of the social videos of 3B Meteo, register directly in the village. There will also be a monitor where it will be possible to view the continuously updated forecasts for the city of Milan, both for the following days and for the day of the race”.

You will also spend first hand Paul Corazzondoctor of physics, meteorologist and media manager of 3B Meteo, also present at the official Stramilano press conference, which will follow and communicate all the weather forecast updates step by step. Corazzon said: “Since this partnership began years ago between 3B Meteo and the Stramilano, good weather has always accompanied the race. This year the «crazy March» will bring back some rain on Lombardy at the beginning of next week, but, according to the latest updates, it is plausible that on Sunday morning the situation could be calm enough to guarantee a good race: some passing clouds are not to be excluded, but the probability of rain is currently rather low and temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees”.

Therefore, the union between continues 3B Meteo and sport, which began a few years ago and which will see new and profitable collaborations in the coming months.