In the fourth season of ‘ Stranger Things ‘A lot of knots have been solved regarding the series and most of them revolve around the character of Vecna . Although there is much still to be understood and revealed, the very bad monster explained to the very young heroes of Hawkins to always be there mind behind the darkness of the Upside Down and to be looking for vendetta . However, some details of Vecna’s personal history did to imagine to some fans that his past is far less clear than it seems.

Who was Henry Creel / Vecna ​​really?

Dai flashback shown over the course of the episodes of season number four, it is evident that little Henry Creel is a lot different by all members of his family, both temperamentally and physically. He is the only one who does not have light eyes, complexion and hair and – compared to his parents and his little sister – he is very quota . She is also the only family member to own paranormal abilities , the same ones that will lead him to become Uno / Vecna. These details did Suppose to a group of fans that little Henry may actually have been adopted by the Creels. THE parents According to this imaginative thesis, the child’s natures would be the same as Karen Wheeler, the mother of Mike . Karen’s family would abandon the baby because of his strangeness and he would avenged later on the adoptive parents.

The clues in support of the thesis

This rather fanciful theory has been supported by two factors. In the series conceived by Duffer brothers it was revealed that Uno / Vecna ​​would have had to carry out four murders to be able to destroy the division between the Upside Down and the Hawkins Universe. The monster had the occasion to kill both Nancy and Karen and thus arrive at the necessary death toll, but he decided to save money both and to make young Max his fourth victim. How come the bad guy mercilessly did you avoid taking the lives of two members of the same family? There are not a few who think that these gestures can actually hide a link that Vecna ​​/ Uno has with the Wheelers and which has not yet been revealed.

In addition, during the fourth season, a promotional billboard which depicts Karen, Mike’s mother. The woman is the only secondary character to have an entirely dedicated billboard and in the already known episodes she has not had one significant role which would explain the choice to include it among the ‘big’. Some fans speculate that her character could become important as well indispensable during the fifth season and it could be his alleged link with Vecna ​​/ Uno to untie all the knots still entangled in the lucky serie Netflix.

