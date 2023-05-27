Strasbourg 1-1 PSG: video, goals and highlights

On the penultimate matchday of Ligue 1, the Parisians drew with Strasbourg and kept their +4 lead over Lens, who beat Ajaccio 3-0 but can no longer reach Galtier’s team. PSG lead with Messi in the second half, equal to the ex Gameiro in the final. This is the 11th title for the Parisian team, which with this success overtakes Saint-Etienne at 10 and becomes the club that has won the most championships in France

Psg, eleventh title: it is the ninth for Verratti

A source of pride, this new success, also for the property: for the Qatar Sports Investments this is the ninth title in 12 years. The same number of French championships won as Marco Verrattiwho is the player with the most Ligue 1 won in history. Despite the disappointment for the unsatisfactory journey in the Champions League, PSG of Galtier become the first team in league history to lead from the first to the last matchday. And the one on which he put his signature, with the goal scored in the 59th minute, becomes the 43rd title conquered in Leo’s career Messi. Numbers that project him as the most successful player in football history (in cohabitation with Dani Alves). The one scored in Strasbourg is his 496th goal, which makes him the best scorer ever in the top 5 European leagues. Impressive number. Yet no party on the field. The PSG will make it on the last day, at the Parco dei Principi, against the Clermont.