Home Sports Strasbourg crushes Bourg-en-Bresse and joins the semis of the Coupe de France
Sports

Strasbourg crushes Bourg-en-Bresse and joins the semis of the Coupe de France

by admin
Strasbourg crushes Bourg-en-Bresse and joins the semis of the Coupe de France

For the first poster of the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France in Trélazé, which hosts the Top 8 of the competition this weekend, Strasbourg dominated Bourg-en-Bresse (88-71). The SIG players are therefore qualified for the semi-finals and will face the winner of the match between Pau-Orthez and Monaco (6 p.m.).

The Arena Loire was the scene of a beautiful play this Saturday with Marcus Keene as the main character. The American leader recited his basketball with 24 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds to guide his team to victory. After a first quarter where the two teams were neck and neck, Strasbourg broke before half-time to take an eight-point lead at the break (47-39).

Returning from the locker room, Luca Banchi’s men accelerated again, overtaking a JL Bourg which did not exist this Saturday. By leading 82-61 seven minutes from the final buzzer, the Alsatians were content to manage their lead in the last moments to finally win 88-71.

The Strasbourgeois will have completely dominated the players of Frédéric Fauthoux to qualify for the semi-finals. Last season’s finalist now awaits his opponent. The SIGmen will be opposed to Pau-Orthez, outgoing winner of the Coupe de France or Monaco, leader of Betclic Élite.

See also  Basketball, Serie A, the 8th day: Milan, Virtus Bologna and Tortona win

You may also like

Verstappen also dominates third training session

ONLINE: Tottenham play Southampton, Brentford v Leicester

Lose weight fast and without exercise with Mercadona’s...

the health authorities called upon “to anticipate without...

Competition Impact and Ending. Participation of Prešov in...

Match of the Day Top 10: Gary Lineker,...

Alpine skiing: Vlhova gets the last slalom

Blakeney scored 34 points, Williams 24+11, Kendia defeated...

Ferrari beaten to Sebring 1,000 Miles win by...

Warriors: Anthony Lamb firma un contratto standard, Lester...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy