For the first poster of the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France in Trélazé, which hosts the Top 8 of the competition this weekend, Strasbourg dominated Bourg-en-Bresse (88-71). The SIG players are therefore qualified for the semi-finals and will face the winner of the match between Pau-Orthez and Monaco (6 p.m.).
The Arena Loire was the scene of a beautiful play this Saturday with Marcus Keene as the main character. The American leader recited his basketball with 24 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds to guide his team to victory. After a first quarter where the two teams were neck and neck, Strasbourg broke before half-time to take an eight-point lead at the break (47-39).
Returning from the locker room, Luca Banchi’s men accelerated again, overtaking a JL Bourg which did not exist this Saturday. By leading 82-61 seven minutes from the final buzzer, the Alsatians were content to manage their lead in the last moments to finally win 88-71.
The Strasbourgeois will have completely dominated the players of Frédéric Fauthoux to qualify for the semi-finals. Last season’s finalist now awaits his opponent. The SIGmen will be opposed to Pau-Orthez, outgoing winner of the Coupe de France or Monaco, leader of Betclic Élite.