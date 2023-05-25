Eating fruit is always good, especially for those who lead a sporty and active life. Eating that in season is even better, because it’s fresh and full of its potential benefits. And what season is spring if not that of strawberries?

Strawberries are good and good for health: 8 reasons to eat them if you play sports

So for a snack between meals, as an interlude or in a fruit salad, here it is 8 good reasons to eat a nice, fragrant portion of strawberries.

1. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants

Like flavonoids and anthocyanins, which fight free radicals, those responsible for cellular aging. Not that the more you eat the less you age, but in short, without making indigestion, eat them all.

2. They contain vitamin C

In fact, a serving of eight strawberries contains more vitamin C than an orange. And the benefits of vitamin C are many: it strengthens the arteries and helps the adrenal glands, and then it also reduces stress. So, if you get nervous, take a basket of strawberries and eat them at will.

3. They regulate blood sugar

Yes, they contain sugar, but according to some scientific studies they also have the power to regulate blood sugar levels, avoiding such annoying peaks and drops for our daily activities.

4. They remove the risk of arthritis

And also those of arthrosis: it is thanks to the usual vitamin C and also to that B5 together with the copper and manganese contained in the fruit. Indeed, eaten regularly they would also have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

5. They are rich in flavonoids

And flavonoids help counteract the onset and proliferation of cancer cells.

6. They are rich in water and fiber

Therefore they stimulate the feeling of satiety, avoiding making you overeat between meals, and help the regular functioning of the body, stimulating the metabolism.

7. Strawberries contain xylitol

Yes, the one from the chewing gum commercial. Only here everything is natural, even the fresh breath.

8. Strawberries contain folic acid

The one recommended for pregnant women, which is so good for the functioning of the nervous system.

