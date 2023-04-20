Home » Stream and stand from Alkmaar – Anderlecht from 6.45 p.m
by admin
AZ Alkmaar go into the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League at home against Anderlecht on Thursday with a 0-2 mortgage (18.45 CET, live on ORF1). In the Eredivisie, the current fourth in the table managed an optimal dress rehearsal with a 3-0 win at Fortuna Sittard. Before that, however, they were without a win four times in a row.

“The fans should give us energy. We have to show our will from the first minute,” said left-back Milos Kerkez.

Alkmaar has to catch up

The Belgian record champions promised to fully counter it: “A 2-0 can be gone quickly. We’ll play like it’s 0-0,” said Anderlecht manager Brian Riemer. The game can be seen live from 6.45 p.m. on ORF1 and in the live stream (broadcast starts at 6.20 p.m.).

